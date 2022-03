JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local judge sentenced Vicksburg teen, Kemond Jones, to 40 years in prison in connection to a homicide.

Jones was convicted of first degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Ethan Powell.

According to Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Powell will have 30 years to serve, 10 years suspended, and five years post release supervision.

Jones was 15 at the time of the shooting in 2020.