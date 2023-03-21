VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will borrow $1.5 million to build the city’s new animal shelter.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the payment for the project on Monday, March 20. The construction budget is $1.26 million. The city is also seeking an extra $1.5 million to cover any additional costs during construction.

According to Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., the city may only need to use $1 million because there is about $262,000 available to cover some of the project costs.

City leaders have been considering a new animal shelter for years. A metal building located at 4845 U.S. 61 South will be the new location for the new shelter.