VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Teen mischief has caused Vicksburg leaders to take action when it comes to crime in the city.

At Fun Lanes bowling alley, operations manager and mall management said they’ve had issues with children who have been left unsupervised.

“We use to let them in and bowl, but they just started loitering, coming inside going to the bathroom, and vandalizing it at times. They would go through the arcade and sit on the machines. There was no playing the games, but they would break them occasionally, really not contributing to my business,” explained Andreas Aguirre, the operations manager.

Last week, a fight broke out in the parking lot. That’s when management reached out to city officials for assistance. There is a Vicksburg Police Parking lot security camera near the center of Fun Lanes parking lot.

“In our mall, if you are under the age of 18 and you are not accomplished by our parents, we can hold the parent accountable by taking a juvenile to the police department and charging them on a statue that says that it is neglect and abuse for a parent to do that,” explained Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, If a child is left unsupervised, parents could be fined up to $672.50 per child. The law was put into place to prioritize the safety of children, according to city officials.

Aguirre said he wants the bowling alley to be a family friendly environment.

Fun Lanes has been open since 2018, according to Aguirre. The bowling alley has had security in place for two years.

Signs placed on the front entrance say no one under the age of 18 is allowed on the premises unless accompanied by an adult. Fun Lanes is open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on weekends.