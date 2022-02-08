VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold a public hearing on Friday, February 25 for voters to discuss the city’s redistricting plans.

The Vicksburg Post reported there is a 11.3% deviance from the ideal district population between the North Ward and South Ward.

The Constitution and the U.S. Department of Justice require a one man/one vote principle. Adhering to that principle means redistricting where population deviance is more than 10% in the total population between wards compared to the ideal.

Redistricting consultant Mike Slaughter said the North Ward is 5.6% below the ideal population of 10,784 and the South Ward is 5.6% above the ideal population.

One of the final steps to implement a redistricting plan is to present it to the public for review and adoption.