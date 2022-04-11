VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg partnered with Vicksburg Main Street, Visit Vicksburg and the Rotary Club of Vicksburg to host a Community Clean-up Day on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will cover high-traffic areas in the city, many of which serve as gateways to our visitors.

“I’m excited about celebrating Earth Day and, at the same time, putting boots on the ground to help clean up our city,” said Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

Volunteers will meet at 8:00 a.m. at Washington Street Park, located at 1000 Washington Street, to get their assignments and clean-up gear (vests, grabbers, and trash bags). To volunteer, email courtney@visitvicksburg.com.