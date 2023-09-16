VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg has been selected as the host city for an annual downtown revitalization conference in September 2024.

The announcement was made on Friday as the 2023 Destination Downtown conference wrapped up in Monroe, Louisiana. The annual conference is a partnership between Main Street Arkansas, Louisiana Main Street and the Mississippi Main Street Association. For Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins, hosting the conference here is a dream come true.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to showcase our downtown,” Hopkins said. “From the brick streets, views of the river, and our rich history to the shops and restaurants to one-of-a-kind businesses, our downtown has an artistic flair and small-town atmosphere that speaks for itself.”

The conference rotates among the three states and local Main Street communities where it is hosted each year. Over the summer, Vicksburg Main Street with the support of the City of Vicksburg submitted its request to host the conference during the open bid process. City leaders, like Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., understand the importance of this opportunity.

“The downtown district in Vicksburg is our city’s center for business, tourism, and quality of life for residents. We are looking forward to showcasing our city to the attendees from downtowns from all over Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana,” Flaggs said.

Delegates from Mississippi Main Street Association and Vicksburg (left to right) Front row: Jeannie Zieren, Lindsey Harris, Laura Beth Strickland, Erin Southard, Jennifer Lay, and Beth Rainey Back row: Amber Morton, Thomas Gregory, Chris Hinton, and Kim Hopkins (Source: Visit Vicksburg)

Destination Downtown is open to anyone interested in the economic revitalization of historic downtown commercial districts. It is designed so that attendees learn from their colleagues as well as from experts in the field.

The conference attracts Main Street executive directors, board members, city officials, merchants, property owners and others who gather to share ideas on building sustainable downtown communities. It attracts more than 300 professionals in preservation-based historic commercial district revitalization.

To find out more information, visit Mississippi Main Street Association’s website at msmainstreet.com.