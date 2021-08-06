Vicksburg Warren County School District returns to in-person learning

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – School is in session at the Vicksburg Warren County School District., like many other districts welcoming their first day back.

“We spend a lot of time getting ready for them, and we’re just glad to be able to teach them in person,” said Vicksburg Warren School District Director of Communications Christi Kilroy.

Over at Leake County School District, the reopening of in class instruction raised some concerns. Parent Kayla Nations said her daughter is on the high school’s softball team and received a message from the coach. It reads: “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re done for.”

“Kind of saw it and panicked. She’s like, ‘Mom, I can’t play on the team anymore.’ That’s when I started reaching out,” said Nations.

12 News reached out to Superintendent Yvette Young. She said “LCSD would never penalize a student for his or her vaccination status.”

Nations said it was the approach taken. The school district did reach out to her on Friday.

“If that would have been a message with parents, ‘hey, can you get your girls vaccinated, this would have been a whole different situation right now,” said Nations.

Leake County School District currently adheres to the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health Guidance that advises masks in all facilities in the district and social distancing.

Vicksburg Warren School District is taking a similar approach.