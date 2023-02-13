WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) superintendent Chad Shealy has announced plans to retire this year. Shealy has led the district for ten years.

In a letter to the Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees, Shealy said, “I am grateful for the support and dedication of each and every one of you, who have worked alongside me to improve student outcomes in academics and graduation rates, increase the number of students in dual credit classes, improve district facilities, and strengthen the district’s financial position.”

He continued, “As I retire from this position, I do so with a deep sense of satisfaction and a sense of pride in the work we have accomplished together. I am confident that the Vicksburg Warren School District will continue to thrive and to provide excellent educational opportunities to our students.”

Board of Trustees President, Kimble Slaton indicated that a search for someone to step into the role would begin as soon as the board can be assembled.

“Chad Shealy is leaving big shoes to fill and I am grateful for his forward-thinking leadership and his hard work over the past ten years to right this ship and set us on a course for continued success. The Board will work diligently to find the right person to step into this role,” said Slaton.