VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District’s Curriculum Department will host the 2022 ‘K for a Day’ event on Wednesday, March 30.

The goal of the event is to promote literature and help young students and their families become familiar with the district’s Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten programs.

This two-part event will host a video kick-off and a free literacy goody bag giveaway. The online premiere will begin at 8:00 a.m., and the bag giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m.

Students and their families will be encouraged to watch the kick-off video which will be a presentation of Superintendent Chad Shealy reading The Night Before Kindergarten by Natasha Wing, fun activities, and tours of the Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms.

Families can drive through the VWSD’s Central Support Offices at 1500 Mission 66 to pickup a goody bag.