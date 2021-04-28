Vicksburg Warren School District to offer free high school diploma program online

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced Wednesday that adults will have the opportunity to receive their high school diploma online for free beginning Monday, May 4.

District leaders said adults who have not yet earned their high school diploma and were previous

students within the district, or they are a parent of a current student or an employee, will be eligible to participate in the program.

“Earning a high school diploma opens doors,” said Superintendent Chad Shealy, “and we

want to help former students, family members of our current students and any employees bridge

education to employment, just like we are for our currently enrolled students.”

Participants can also complete career courses to earn industry certifications in an area of interest.