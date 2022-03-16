VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District’s (VWSD) Child Nutrition Office will offer a free summer meal program for all children ages 18 years and younger.

Starting Monday, June 6, 2022, through Friday, July 22, 2022, breakfast and lunch meals will be available each day Monday through Friday at two locations in Warren County.

The two locations are Dana Road Elementary School and Sherman Avenue Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeterias at the both campuses.