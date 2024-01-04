VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who allegedly shot her husband during a domestic violence incident in Vicksburg, turned herself in to police.

Investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department said Octavia Wheatley turned herself in on Thursday, January 4. She was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence.

Police said they responded to Merit Health River Region on Friday, December 29 after receiving a call about a shooting. The incident occurred at a home in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.

Vicksburg police said the victim, 44-year-old Robert Wheatley, had received a gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Wheatley appeared in court, and her bond was set at $350,000.