VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman was arrested by Warren County deputies for allegedly shooting a man in the chest on February 20.

The Vicksburg Post reported Natasha Renee Blackmore, 36, turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, February 22.

Investigators said a driver notified them about the shooting while transporting the victim. An ambulance picked up the victim at the intersection of Highways 27 and 80.

The man was taken to Merit Health River Region and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Authorities said the victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive.

Blackmore was charged with aggravated domestic violence. She appeared in court on Wednesday, and her bond was set at $10,000. Pace said Blackmore posted bail.