VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman.

Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested Latars Pam, 35, of Vicksburg, and charged her with aggravated domestic violence.

Pam appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, November 14. She received a $30,000 bond, and her case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.