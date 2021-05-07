Vicksburg woman arrested for possession of marijuana

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Thursday, May 6, following complaints of drug activity. Police have identified the woman as 22-year-old Makayla Harris.

After executing a search warrant on her home, police said they seized 330 grams of marijuana and $2,987 in cash.

Makayla Harris



Harris appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. She was charged with one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Harris is currently being held on a $35,000 bond.