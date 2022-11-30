VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning.

Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with murder.

Linear appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, November 30. Her bond was set at $1,000,000, and her case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.