VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of a Port Gibson woman.

Police said Jessica Ransom, 29, of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 30 on a warrant for hindering prosecution.

According to investigators, Ransom was involved in the November 17 shooting death of Aleigha Sanders, of Port Gibson.

Ransom appeared in court on Thursday, November 30. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, was previously arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in this case. His bond was set at $4,000,000.

Bailey was taken into custody on Sunday, November 19 at the Vicksburg Police Department.

Police believe the shooting was an act of domestic violence.