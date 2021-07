VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Warren County are investigating after a woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the victim has been identified as Jacqueline Woods Swartz, 61, of Vicksburg. Investigators said Swartz died when her vehicle overturned on Halls Ferry Road.

Witnesses said she lost control of the vehicle, and it into a ditch. She died at the scene.