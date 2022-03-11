VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman died from stab wound following an altercation on Thursday, March 10.

Officers received a call regarding a disturbance on Kings Drive of Waltersville Estates. Upon arrival, they discovered two people suffering from multiple knife cuts. The officers were told that a third victim had suffered a more serious injury and had left the scene in a private vehicle.

Lois Gaskin, 45, was pronounced dead at Merit Health after being stabbed once.

Two siblings are being charged in connection with this incident.

Taree Johnson, of Vicksburg is charged with with Murder and Felony Domestic Violence. Jessica Miller, of Vicksburg is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Both Johnson and Miller appeared in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Johnson bond was set at $1,200,000 and Miller bond was set at $1,100,00 and both was bounded over to the Warren County Grand Jury.