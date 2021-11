VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man at Oyo Hotel in June 2020.

The Vicksburg Post reported the Warren County Grand Jury indicted Cassondra Jones. She’s accused of killing 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy at the hotel on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The death of McCoy marked the city’s fifth homicide of 2020. Jones was arrested later at her home on Cain Ridge Road.