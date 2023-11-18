VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside her vehicle.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road just before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Witnesses told officers that a woman had been shot inside her vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders, of Vicksburg, behind the wheel of a gray sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police believe the shooting was an act of domestic violence. They did not release any further information.