VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they’re searching for a woman who allegedly shot a man during a domestic violence incident.

Police said they responded to Merit Health River Region on Friday, December 29 after receiving a call about a shooting. The incident occurred at a home in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.

Vicksburg police said the victim, 44-year-old Robert Wheatley, had received a gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Octavia Wheatley (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

According to investigators, officers are searching for 43-year-old Octavia Wheatley, of Vicksburg, in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.