VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg leaders, violent crimes in the city have significantly decreased from July 2021.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., credited the decline to Police Chief Penny Jones, who stepped into her role a year ago.

“We are doing a great job, but we can always do better. There are three areas of crime that our department is tackling now: residential burglaries, automobile burglaries, and domestic violence – domestic violence being the highest number of calls that we respond to,” said Jones.

Her strategy to handle those crimes includes implementing the NOLA camera system throughout Vicksburg.

“I was confident in appointing a Chief of Police in 2021, and I am even more confident in her in 2022. We all have the same goal: the commitment to protect the public safety of our residents, tourists, and our community. Violence will not be tolerated in our City, and the police force that we have now is ensuring that. I encourage everyone, if you see something, say something,” said Flaggs.