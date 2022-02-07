VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to close Riverfront Park on Monday.

The Vicksburg Post reported leaders said they also decided to accept the donation of two lots by Golding Land Company near Golding Barge Lines as the site of the new park.

The board’s resolution will be presented to the Warren County Board of Supervisors on February 21. If the supervisors approve the resolution, the current park will be closed.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said engineers could not guarantee or predict the city or county would not have to spend any more money on Riverfront Park to mitigate problems caused by the Mississippi River.