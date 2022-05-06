VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Supper on the ‘Sip fundraiser is set to return after a two year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vicksburg Post reported guests will be able to walk along the Old Mississippi River Bridge while enjoying sample selections from local restaurants and live music. A local artist will paint scenes from the event and guests will have the opportunity to win the painting through a raffle.

Organizers expect the event to sell out in hours, based on previous years’ sales.

Tickets will go on sale in August and the event is scheduled for Thursday, October 13. Those who wish to take part in the event can contact (601)-636-1733 to participate as a sponsor or restaurant.