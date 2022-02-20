VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fostoria neighborhood in Vicksburg will host “Yardi Gras” to benefit animal shelters.

The Vicksburg Post reported homes on Drummond Street from Dewitt Street to Harrison Street will be decorated for Mardi Gras. Guests are invited to view the homes from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27. The homeowners will be handing out Moonpies, beads and doubloons to guests.

According to the newspaper, guests are encouraged to bring a donation to benefit the Friends of the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. Items like Purina “Chow” products, non-clumping cat litter, chew toys and collars will be accepted. Other dog/cat items are welcome, as well.