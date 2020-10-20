Victim beat and robbed after given man a ride in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Tuesday at 3:24 am, a victim entered the police station to report a robbery.

Police said he had given a black male subject whom he knew a ride from the Kings community. Once they arrived at an address on Speed Street, the male struck him several times on his head with a handgun, causing minor injuries.

After striking the victim, the the suspect got away on foot with the victim’s handgun.

