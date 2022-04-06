JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have identified the victim involved in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday, April 6 on Highway 80.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Nick Thomas lll. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said he was shot and killed while driving in his blue Dodge Charger on Highway 80 near I-220 before 5:00 p.m. The vehicle collided with several trees before it made a complete stop.

Investigators have determined that a silver Honda Accord was the suspect’s vehicle which was found wrecked and abandoned near the l- 220 Ramp.

The suspect is described as a light complexion black male who got into a Pontiac with 2 white females and fled the scene.