Victim identified, suspect arrested in W. McDowell Road shooting Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Jackson Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting on West McDowell Road Wednesday evening.

Police say 17-year-old Stephan Champion has been arrested and charged with murder, with additional arrests possible.

The Hinds County Coroner confirmed the victim in the shooting as Jockyeus Wright.

When officers responded to the 700 block of West McDowell Road for a male shot, lying in the road, they located Wright. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials released surveillance video from a nearby business showing the suspect's car.

The small, light colored vehicle is believed to have front bumper damage on the driver's side.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.