JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two cows were spotted walking along Highway 18 in South Jackson on Monday, August 7.

The cows were seen near the Shell gas station and the Church’s Chicken around 10:30 a.m.

One witness said it appeared that crews with the City of Jackson were trying to round up the cows.

There’s no word on where the cows might have escaped from.