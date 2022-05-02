HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – New footage shows Hinds County deputies detaining suspected shooters at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday, April 30.

Two suspected shooters were detained. Deputies also recovered a pistol with a high capacity magazine and a rifle.

(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

One person was killed and five others were injured during the shooting.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking the public to report any information about the shooting. Investigators will accept names, videos or any details that may lead to a person of interest. Report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.