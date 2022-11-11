JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University students were in for a surprise when the school’s Chorale and Vocal Chamber Ensembles orchestrated a flash mob on Friday, November 11.

Students got a sneak peek of the ensembles’ upcoming concert. The flash mob included a performance of “Masquerade” from Phantom of the Opera.

(Courtesy: Belhaven University)

It’s one of many songs the audience will hear at Belhaven’s Chorale and Vocal Chamber Ensemble Concert on Tuesday, November 15. More than 60 Belhaven students will be performing a wide variety of music like renaissance, musical theatre, church anthems and more.

The concert is free, and doors will open at 7:00 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall.