JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police released surveillance video of the suspect in a recent homicide.

Officer Sam Brown said the video shows the suspect who is wanted in connection to the homicide that happened on Sykes Road on Wednesday, August 2.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

On Wednesday, Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the victim’s body was discovered by a lawn crew around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2.

Wade said the man, who was identified as 26-year-old Markell Brown, had trauma to his head and face.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the video, they can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).