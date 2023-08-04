JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police released surveillance video of the suspect in a recent homicide.
Officer Sam Brown said the video shows the suspect who is wanted in connection to the homicide that happened on Sykes Road on Wednesday, August 2.
On Wednesday, Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the victim’s body was discovered by a lawn crew around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2.
Wade said the man, who was identified as 26-year-old Markell Brown, had trauma to his head and face.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the video, they can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).