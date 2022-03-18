JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) made an arrest this morning on who they said is a “violent offender” and wanted on active warrants out of Mississippi.

Ranell Harris, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested Friday morning by the JDP.

The JDP was contacted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics advising that Harris was in the area and wanted on felony warrants for narcotics charges. Harris has been previously arrested and is known by the JDP as a flight risk and violent offender.

JDP Chief Semmes said that about a month ago, Harris was stopped by officers in Jennings who found illegal narcotics and firearms in his vehicle. Harris fled on foot, escaping officers. He was later arrested in Mississippi and extradited back to Jefferson Davis Parish, however, he was released from custody prematurely, JDP Detective Mendoza said.

Friday morning, JDP was conducting surveillance and spotted Harris, then arrested him.

Mendoza said that Harris is known to have weapons on him and has previously initiated shootings.

The video in the player above is viewer-submitted footage from Harris’s arrest.