PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19.

The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video.

Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.