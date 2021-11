BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are working to find the suspects who stole $20,000 worth of jewelry from a business.

The burglary happened at Platinum Jewelers on Siwell Road before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 14. Police said two men shattered the front glass door of the business with a hammer and shattered the glass display cases.

Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Byram police at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).