Vietnam Wall Memorial travels to Flora

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 12:02 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 12:02 PM CDT

FLORA, Miss (WJTV) - The Vietnam Wall Memorial in Washington D.C. was installed in 1982.

The names of those killed or missing in action are etched into the stark, black granite tribute.

It is one of the most visited sites in the nation's capital.

But not everyone is able to travel to see there loved one's name. So, an exhibit commonly called the traveling wall was created and has been moving around the country ever since.

This weekend Mississippians can see the exhibit in the small town of Flora. Visitors can see the wall 24 hours a day from now until Sunday at 2 p.m.

