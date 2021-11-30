Vigil held for Jackson club owner killed outside barber shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson gathered to remember the life of a club owner in the city.

Laramie Miller was shot and killed outside of a barber shop on McDowell Road on Wednesday, November 24. People who planned Tuesday’s balloon release said he was a pillar of the community.

The vigil was held outside of Miller’s club in downtown Jackson.

“Y’all took a good man a man that was my life, a man that got me where I am today, and not just me, a lot of people out here, basically everybody put here,” said Kamesha Brown.

Miller recently opened a daiquiri bar in downtown Jackson.