JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends and family gathered to remember a young woman who died in an accidental shooting.

They held a vigil for 18-year-old Shakira Gatlin. Many said she loved to dance and was full of energy. The sibling of six recently lost her dad to gun violence. Those who knew her said Galtin was all about love and peace.

“We live in days when everybody you know is dying from anything. Then, we have to live with shootings, fighting, killing, kidnapping and stuff like that. Kira was just about love and being able to make amends with somebody instead of ending someone’s life,” said Gatlin’s brother Christopher Milan.

Funeral arrangements have not been made, yet.