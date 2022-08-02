MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a car crash that left two teens dead.

It was emotional as community members gathered at Germantown High school to remember the life of one of those teens, 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin.

Early Monday morning, 15-year-old Armond Littleton and Hoskin lost their lives in a fatal crash on Gus Green Road. Family members said the teens were on their way home from a weekend basketball tournament.

Authorities said the vehicle overturned and hit a tree, killing the two teens on impact. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Littleton was a student at Madison Central High School, and Hoskin was a student at Germantown High School.

“He’s smiling down right now because he loves that attention, and all these people; classmates, friends, and family that came from far and near, that would have just made him just feel like he was on top of the world. He was a pillar in his community,” said Taryl Hoskin, Tyrese’s father.

Friends, family and classmates said he was loved horses and always had a smile on his face.

“We did everything together, and it just hurt me when I heard the news. I really just love Tyrese. It really hurt me to see that he’s gone now. I just know Tyree wouldn’t want everybody sad. He always wanted to have a good time and put a smile one everybody’s face,” said one person.

The senior class president helped organize the vigil. He said he wants to help keep Hoskin’s legacy alive, along with the other two classmates they have lost.

“Tyrese was a nice person. He was just somebody that you can always talk to. He was always a good person to be around, and he was just a friend in general. I hope do this when we graduate, to set up three chairs for our fallen people in our class and set up a picture and have the parents send a video in,” said Senior Class President Jaden Manning.

Community members called the crash a tragedy.