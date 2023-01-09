JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A vigil took place to honor the life of a teenager who was shot and killed in Jackson Wednesday night.

Family and friends of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson gathered in prayer on Sunday before releasing over a hundred balloons in her memory.

Loved ones placed stuffed animals, notes and candles on Meadow Drive where the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said she was killed.

Anderson’s family said the loss has been difficult.

“She was very friendly, talented, very athletic. There was nothing she couldn’t do. Overall, she was a great child who will be missed. Truly will be missed. It shouldn’t have happened. She didn’t deserve this, and our family didn’t deserve this. No mother should have to bury a child at 15-years-old. We are asking the person who’s done it or anybody who knows anything about it to please contact law enforcement,” said Merry Anderson, her aunt.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said they’re searching for a juvenile suspect in connection to her death.