VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An agreement between Viking Cruise Lines and the City of Vicksburg was approved in order to allow other boats and tourists more access to the waterfront.

The agreement was approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Viking will install moorings along the waterfront south of its docking area to secure its vessel and other boats or vessels.

American Cruise Line is currently subleasing its docking area to Viking to serve as a temporary landing until Viking’s facilities are built.

The Viking Cruise boat, the Viking Mississippi, started making stops in Vicksburg on September 29, 2022.