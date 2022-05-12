VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Viking Cruises will use American Cruise Line’s docking area in Vicksburg while Viking’s dock is being developed.

The Vicksburg Post reported Viking signed a 20-year ground lease with the city for a 600-foot section of the riverfront to build a facility for its cruise boats. However, company officials said the landing won’t be developed for “quite some time.” The company asked American Cruise Lines to sublease their 500-foot section along the riverfront.

American Cruise Lines submitted the sublease request to the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which approved the request. Viking will have to pay a sublease fee, a third-party passenger fee and a $2 per passenger fee.

According to the newspaper, Viking’s original launch date was between June 23 and 25. However, company officials said nothing is confirmed yet.