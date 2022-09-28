NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, September 29, the City of Natchez will welcome Viking Mississippi for the very first time.

This marks the first time Viking has introduced a cruise ship to the Mississippi River and also marks the first time the company has offered a cruise opportunity in North America.

“We have been waiting a long time for this – and the day is finally here! Viking Mississippi is on her way to Natchez!” said Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson. “For many years, we have welcomed visitors from all over the world to our historic city on the river’s highest hill. It’s truly fitting that we now welcome this international jewel to Natchez, the Jewel of the Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Viking Cruise ship is expected to arrive in Natchez by 8:00 a.m. located at Ferry Street Landing, Silver Street, Under the Hill, Natchez, MS 39120.