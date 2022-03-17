MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Village at Madison will prelease for two additional buildings that will be built later this year. The Northside Sun reported the buildings will include retail, restaurant, and office space.

Madison leaders approved the plan for the new buildings. Construction will begin this summer.

The buildings will consist of 12,000 rentable square footage for mixed use retail and a 2,400 square footage stand-alone building. There will also be available spaces ranging from 1,500 to 4,900 rentable square feet.