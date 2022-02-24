JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with Vintage Market Days of Mississippi announced the 2022 event will be held April 22-24.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Venders from across the nation will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include upscale vintage items, indoor and outdoor vintage-inspired art, and home décor.

Tickets can be pre purchased on the Vintage Market Days of Mississippi’s website. Children 12 and under will get in for free.