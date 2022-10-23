JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vintage Market Days of Mississippi celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The event took place over three days at the Fairgrounds, allowing attendees the opportunity to enjoy shopping for antique designs, food, live music and much more.

There were dozens of vendors and thousands of people who attended looking for a variety of items.

“We have all kinds of finds here. We like to say we have something for everyone. We have yummies, we have vintage-inspired items, which vintage means different things for different people right. It could be grandma’s pearl necklace, it could a shirt from the 1970’s, it could be glassware. We have all kinds of things including more modern things, market items as well. Clothing, jewelry, cowhide for the guys. It’s all type of things for them to find as well,” said Jana Fuss.

Sunday was the last day of the Vintage Market Days of Mississippi. However, they will return this spring from April 21 to April 23.