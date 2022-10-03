JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vintage Market Days will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The annual event will take place October 21-23, 2022, which will be the 10th anniversary of the event.

“Vintage Market Days started 10 years ago in Tulsa and has been expanding throughout the country,” said Jana Fuss, co-owner of Vintage Market Days of Mississippi. “We love adding special touches to make it a family friendly Vintage event, we have more vintage vendors than ever and they are bringing their one-of-a-kind finds. Vintage Market Days vendors are some of the best in the country!”

Organizers have partnered with the Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi.

“We are excited to help support the local area, specifically the YMCA’s feeding program,” Fuss added.

Tickets can be purchased at the door ($15 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday) or in advance online. Children under 12 can get in for free.

The event will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.