Violent crime in city puts Jackson police pay back in the spotlight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recruiting police officers is a top priority as the City of Jackson remains on track to break the number of reported homicides in a single year.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay (Ward 7) said she’s concerned about the need to fill several positions on the department. The City Council voted to increase the salaries of recruits for the police department on Monday.

“We are in desperate need of beat officers, so the city council worked very hard and found a way to increase the pay for the people who are largely serving as our beat officers, and we did that without raising taxes,” she said.

Lindsay believes raising the pay of police recruits is only one step in combatting crime in Jackson.

“Last year, we raised the pay for recruits but that was only one solution. We don’t need more rookies. We need to be able to go out and recruit police officers who have experience. I am talking about the federal government, the sheriff’s office, the state; anybody who has any authority whatsoever to help the people of this city,” she stated.

At this time, the department is short about 25% of its budgeted workforce.