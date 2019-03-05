Viral: Student applies for wrong college Video

(WJTV) - A Louisiana student's mistake went viral--and led to opportunities she'd never really considered.

Kaitlyn Lovelady applied to the wrong college and tweeted about it.

She typed in SLCC submitted an application, paid a fee to what she thought was South Louisiana Community College.

"I just applied to SLCC for summer class only to realize it's Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah instead of South Louisiana Community College.

Her tweet went viral.

Many people told her the mistake might be fate.

The Utah National Guard replied 'Best mistake you'll ever make.'

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox retweeting 'Kaitlyn, we don't know each other but trust me when i tell you that might be the best $40 you've ever spent.'

Kaitlyn says, "I was surprised. I was like, the lieutenant governor, I was like, that's kind of a big deal."

Salt Lake Community College's Sarah Real said the mistake happens a lot on social media and have offered to reimburse Kaitlyn.